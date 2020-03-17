Coronavirus: Nakuul Mehta urges fans to 'empathise with others and rise above self gain' amid COVID 19
Coronavirus has taken the entire world by storm. The pandemic is spreading at a high pace and people are trying every possible way to keep COVID 19 at bay. While the government has announced shutdowns, temples and offices are also closing down to avoid mass gatherings and spreading of the disease. Not only Bollywood stars, but even our beloved TV actors are joining the fight to combat Coronavirus and spread awareness about it. They're advising fans to take the necessary precautions and keep themselves safe.
Now, TV's heartthrob Nakuul Mehta has come out with a strong and sensitive message for everyone to fight this dangerous situation in unison. Nakuul took to his Instagram handle to share an unusual picture that reads 'Humanity Wins'. He attached a long emotional note with it, expressing how togetherness will help everyone during this tough period. The actor urged people to empathise with other humans and rise above self-gain in this fearful time. He asked people to use this period of uncertainty, to build a solid inner self and expand their lives by cherishing others.
Take a look at Nakuul's message here:
Amidst the deluge of whatsappery, rumour mongering & growing fear psychosis, let self preservation not take over concern for humanity. Maybe, we called this upon ourselves, maybe it's nature's way of telling us to slow down, maybe it's for all us, independent of our ethnicities, religious belief's, caste, political leanings and personal value systems to come together and re acquaint ourselves on how to live together in harmony. Maybe, it's time for introspection. Can I engage, reach out and empathise with another human, independent of what they bring to us. Our careers & jobs are just that. They are purely means to bring food to the table & give us some sense of self worth. Can we rise above self gain and use this period of uncertainty, anxiety and fear to build a solid inner self & expand our lives by cherishing others. What are you thinking? Does this even make sense. Let's talk
On the work front, Nakuul was last seen on-screen in Ishqbaaaz alongside Surbhi Chandna. The actor recently to the digital route with a web-series titled, 'Never kiss your best friend.' He will soon be seen opposite Sanaya Irani in a short film on TTT. What are your thoughts on Nakuul's powerful message amid the widespread of Coronavirus? Let us know in the comment section below.
ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani and Nakuul Mehta's character details from their upcoming project REVEALED; Find Out
Add new comment