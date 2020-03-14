Coronavirus Outbreak: Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary takes measures for the crew; sets up medical test facili

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary ensures safety measures for actors and crew on sets in the view of coronavirus outbreak. Read on.

We all stand aware of the global epidemic of coronavirus and the serious consequences of it. While we all have access to knowledge on how to stay safe, it will serve as a virtue only when we practice it on an individual level. As soon as Mumbai announced its first coronavirus case, Swastik Productions sprung to action and took strong measures to fight the virus. Siddharth Kumar Tewary, producer of Luv Khush, Radha Krishn, has taken precautionary measures in order to ensure safety of the crew members.

Everyone from his office have been informed on how to sanitise, the flyers have been translated into different languages for all. Everyone has been given masks and personal sanitizers for immediate precaution. Places of common gathering like the washrooms, the actor’s makeup rooms, rooms, lifts and lunch areas are constantly disinfected every half an hour. In addition to all the precautions taken, they have taken their crew members present at Swastik Bhoomi, Umbergaon, for check ups to a medical facility.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Makers decide to spread awareness about Coronavirus

Expressing his concern, Siddharth Kumar Tewary says, “I believe that the most important thing to do in tackling coronavirus is to first stop panicking and take the required precautions. It is a difficult time for us but it's not impossible to fight it. We are not panicking. And now together we should aim at propagating this message to the masses so that they know that we can fight the virus through the mentioned precautions. My request to everyone is to take care of themselves and of everyone they love. We at Swastik Productions have ensured that we take all the required measures to create a safe working zone and we won't compromise on their safety.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More