Coronavirus Outbreak: Rashami Desai gets screened by security personnel on the sets of Naagin 4; VIDEO

Rashami Desai's video from the sets of Naagin 4 has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen getting screened by security personnel for signs of Coronavirus. Check out the video.

is one of the most popular Indian television personalities in current times. Her fame has increased manifold after Bigg Boss 13 and the reasons are quite obvious. She has also been getting new offers and projects as per numerous reports. In the midst of all this, the Uttaran actress has joined hands with other celebs to spread awareness about Coronavirus among the masses through social media. She has also shared posts related to the same on her official handle.

As we speak of this, we have come across a video of Rashami in which she can be seen on the sets of Naagin 3. The actress obliges with the security personnel and lets them screen her for any symptoms of Coronavirus. She also asks them whether the results are normal and then winks back at the camera. We all know that out of all the states of India, Maharashtra has recorded for the most number of Coronavirus cases. So, the screening done on the sets of Naagin 4 is not only laudable but will also make people aware of the same.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

There have been numerous speculations about Rashami Desai being roped in for Naagin 4 and now after this viral video, the things have become crystal clear. The actress will be apparently replacing Jasmin Bhasin’s role as Nayantara in the supernatural show. Apart from that, Rashami has also appeared in a fashion show recently in which she mesmerized everyone with her stunning appearance.

