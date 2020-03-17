Coronavirus: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer writes to BMC amid Goregaon Film City's shutdown

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus Outbreak: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Kummar Modi took to his Twitter handle to address the Goregaon Film City's shutdown. Here's what he said.

The widespread of Coronavirus has created distress all over the world. With the Government taking measures battle COVID 19, the entertainment industry is also taking its measures. In its first, there has been partial shutdown with the entertainment industry coming to a halt. Yes, Bollywood, TV and web-series shootings have been canceled to maintain the safety and health of the people. Now, the gates for Filmcity in Goregaon, Mumbai too will be locked down till further notice. However, this sudden shutdown of Film city has not gone down well with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer.

Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of the longest-running sitcom is now in stress over the shootings and has written to BMC officials for a final call. He addressed the BMC and Maharashtra Chief Minister's office, asking them to issue clarity over the notices that been received till date. He also asked the reasons why they are not being allowed to shoot in Filmcity, despite taking proper precautions and care. Modi tweeted his letters on Twitter and asked for help as they're maintaining hygiene and sanitization for the unit. In fact, he also claimed that they have reduced the unit with fewer workers now.

Take a look at his tweets here:

⁦⁦@mybmc⁩ ⁦@bmcmumbai⁩ Sir please guide us about your circular?All Shootings at all places&Filmcity closed?MIDC,factories,SEZ,Govt off,Pvt off closed from today?Sir please guide.We are taking all precautions suggested by Govt can we shoot with limited unit pic.twitter.com/tqDKvZftnx — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 17, 2020

Modi's tweet received mixed reactions from social media users. While some users slammed him for thinking about money at this crucial stage, others acknowledged his efforts. Meanwhile, the show is all set to air a special episode to spread awareness about cleanliness during the outburst of Coronavirus. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

