COVID 19: Asha Negi opens up about mental health of actors, and feeling low amidst lockdown

During an interview, television actor Asha Negi got talking about mental health and how she fears that people are losing their sh** amidst lockdown.

Since the past few months, film actors and television stars, alike, have been quarantining at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and since no shootings have been taking place, the television industry has been in the limbo. Post the lockdown was lifted, reports suggested that TV shootings will resume soon, and actors wait to get back on set, Asha Negi, in an interview, got talking about how actors are apprehensive about getting back on the sets and how she feels that there is still a sense of fear among actors.

Talking about Coronavirus and how it is affecting the mental health of people, Asha Negi said that she is concerned about the well being of people in the industry because many people are losing their shit. “These are very uncertain times. When it comes to the atmosphere around, I’m concerned about the well being and mental health of people in our industry. Everyone is at home and wondering what will happen next. So many people around me are losing their sh*t. They just want this to end and get out to normal life,” she says. Well, when Asha Negi was asked about lockdown, she said that due to her recent web show- Baarish, it has helped her to manage this whole lockdown phase.

Soon after Asha’s web show was released, news started doing the rounds that Asha Negi and longtime boyfriend have called it quits and when she was asked whether she is coping up well during the lockdown, the actress had said that she is absolutely fine as she has been talking to her friends and also the fact that she enjoys her own company and therefore, the lockdown situation hasn’t affected her much. “Everyone is feeling a bit low and whatever the reason is for me, I’m fine,” said Asha. Also, Asha feels that post the lockdown, the television industry will witness a complete overhaul in terms of functioning and to maintain social distancing in an industry which can’t function without a huge number of people will be challenging, shares Asha.

