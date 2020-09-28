COVID 19 circumstances forces Balika Vadhu director to sell veggies in hometown

According to reports, one of the directors of Balika Vadhu is selling veggies in his hometown in UP after being forced to stay there during lockdown. Read.

The last six months have been nothing less than a nightmare for many whose livelihood went on a standstill owing to the pandemic situation globally. Many were forced to ask for financial help online, while others feared for their jobs with uncertainty looming. Now, according to a report in IANS, one of the directors of Balika Vadhu Ram Vriksha Gaur, has been selling vegetables in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh as his projects got stalled due to COVID 19.

He said, "I had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. We were here when the lockdown was announced and then it was not possible to return. The project we were working on was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work. I then decided to take on my father's business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. I am familiar with the business and have no regrets."

Also Read: Balika Vadhu to be retelecast on Colors and Avika Gor aka Anandi can’t keep calm about it

Having travelled to Mumbai in 2002, Ram worked in light department and then in production department of TV shows before he turned AD. Later on, he worked as the episode director and unit director for Balika Vadhu. He also worked as an assistant director for many films featuring Milind Gunaji, Rajpal Yadav, Randeep Hooda, Sunil Shetty. Before the pandemic hit, he was all set to begin shooting for a Bhojpuri film followed by a Hindi film. Right now, the director is only waiting to return and start again from where he left. Till then he is doing whatever he can to survive the year.

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×