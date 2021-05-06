COVID 19 crisis: Goa government cancels film and television serials shooting amid spike in Coronavirus cases

As the COVID 19 cases continue to rise, the Goa government seems to have taken some strict actions.

The second wave of Coronavirus has been getting scarier by the day as the reported cases continue to rise across India. Amid this, the situation is worse in certain states including Delhi and Maharashtra. And while the entertainment industry continues to face the side effects of the pandemic with Maharashtra witnessing a lockdown, the teams of several shows had moved their base to Goa to continue shooting for their respective shows. But as per the recent update, the Goa shootings have also been stalled now.

According to media reports, the government of Goa has cancelled all the permissions granted for film and television serial shooting as the cases of COVID 19 have been on a significant rise. The decision was taken by the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday. “We will not allow any shooting of films or television serials in public or private properties,” he was quoted saying to PTI. This isn’t all. The cast and crew of the shows and films, who are already shooting in Goa, have also been asked to wind up their schedules at the earliest.

It is reported that the Entertainment Society of Goa will review its decision about the shooting permissions only after the COVID 19 situation will be under control. Meanwhile, the state government has also imposed Section 144 of CrPc which has banned the assembling of five or more people at one place. This isn’t all. The bars and restaurants have also been reported shut in the state to curb the widespread of the deadly virus.

