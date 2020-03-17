COVID 19: Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms & Motion Pictures shuts down for FIRST time amid Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus Outbreak has hit India and also the film and television industry. On Tuesday, Ekta Kapoor announced a complete shutdown of admin and production work at Balaji Telefilms & Productions amidst the COVID 19 pandemic.

The world is currently battling with the Coronavirus Pandemic and amidst this, various industries have been hit in India as well. On Tuesday, as the Goregaon Filmcity was shut down due to the COVID 19 outbreak in Maharashtra, Ekta Kapoor also announced the temporary stoppage of admin and production work at Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures. It is perhaps for the first time that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Balaji Productions has been shut down and it will surely hit the business massively.

Taking to social media to release a statement, Ekta announced that Balaji’s production work has been halted amid the Coronavirus scare. The Producer mentioned that never before has work been stopped at Balaji but at this time, safety takes precedence over spirit. Ekta wrote, “Amongst many first times ...we have shut office for the first time (teams worked during d floods terror attacks bank holidays)! But today is not about spirit but safety ! Even temples churches gurudwaras n mosques r on a break! All we have is prayers humanity n each other ! Stay safe team BALAJI”

The producer attached a statement along with and announced a complete stoppage for filming, production and administrative work at Balaji Telefilms, the OTT platform and motion pictures as well.

Check out Ekta Kapoor’s statement:

Seeing the statement, several fans of Balaji’s shows took to the comment section and lauded Ekta’s decision and asked her to remain safe. In her statement, the producer mentioned that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the advisory guidelines of the government and for the safety of the people. Apart from this, several television stars are also staying at home and are self-quarantining to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. Amidst all of this, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 3 as a 64-year-old male succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

