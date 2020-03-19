COVID 19: Hina Khan creates awareness as she shares video to educate people on the correct way to wear a mask

Hina Khan took to social media to share an elaborate video on the correct way to wear a mask amidst Coronavirus outbreak. Check it out here.

has always been someone to voice out her opinion in times of need and now when the entire world is dealing with an epidemic like the COVID 19, Hina has taken to social media to put her celebrity appeal to the right use. Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, Hina decided to share a video where she has explained the right way to wear a mask with an elaborate post and in fact, she also did write certain information along with it to educate people about it.

Along with the video, Hina also wrote, "As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing." Her post also mentioned additional details that one must know and a request to use the respirator masks as well.

Hina has been time and again talking about the outbreak and has, in fact, urged everyone to take care, self-isolate and stay away tucked into their homes. The actress has been constantly sharing updates as to how she has been spending her days and how she has also started working out at home given the gym shutdown.

