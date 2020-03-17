COVID 19: Jennifer Winget glams up in THESE PHOTOS to send ‘Corona 101’ notes to fans & we totally agree to it

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Beyhadh 2’s Jennifer Winget urged her fans to stay safe during the Coronavirus outbreak. Check it out

As we speak, the world is battling the Coronavirus spread, and till now, India has reported its third death due to the Coronavirus pandemic as a 64-year-old patient with COVID-19 infection passed away in Mumbai today. As of today, Maharashtra reported 39 COVID-19 cases, deeming it the highest in the country after Kerala. Now due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the government implemented a slew of measures to curb the spread of the disease- shutting down malls, theatres to putting a halt on shootings until March 31.

And therefore, since most of the actors are indoors, they are making sure to update their fans on Coronavirus spread and today, took to social media to share a series of photos from a shoot and although Jenny looks like a diva in the photos but alongside, this Bepannah actress had a note for all her fans vis-a-via Coronavirus. Alongside the photos, Jennifer urged her fans to not touch their face and also, asked everyone to stay indoors. Jenny wrote, “Corona 101: Remember to cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Use a tissue or your sleeve — not your hands — and always throw away the tissue and disinfect your laundry to rid it of any viral infection…”

Since the past few weeks, Beyhadh 2 has been in the news for going off the air, and also the news that Jennifer Winget aka Maya is quitting the show. However, Jennifer Winget took to Twitter to clarify that she is not quitting the show. Jennifer’s statement read, “Here it is, to clarify, I am not "quitting" Beyhadh or anything to that effect. I am sticking to my original plan as envisaged when I signed on and honouring my initial commitment. The fact remains that the channel was keen on moving the show to its digital platform, and all I did was beg to defer their decision, preferring/agreeing to continue on TV. For the record, there had been no discussion of a price hike or bolting on Beyhadh at any point.”

Check out Jennifer Winget's messages to her fans amid the Coronavirus outbreak:

