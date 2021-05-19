COVID 19 positive Rubina Dilaik reveals 5 things that helped her battling & recovering from the deadly virus

As Rubina Dilaik is battling COVID 19, the actress has shared an important post on social media sharing important steps which helped her speeding up her recovery.

Rubina Dilaik left her fans anxious when she had admitted testing positive for COVID 19 early this month. The Bigg Boss 14 winner had taken to social media to share the news and has been in home quarantine ever since. And while the actress continues to share intriguing posts while being in quarantine, her latest Instagram post has been winning hearts for a different reason. Rubina has shared a video of herself as she revealed 5 things that have helped her recover in isolation.

The video featured small clips of the actress and each clip came with a simple step. The first one came with a note which read as “Ate healthy.” The next clip spoke about staying hydrated while the third one read, “Practiced Yoga” and featured Rubina meditating. This was followed by the fourth and the most important step which happens to be taking the medicines on time. Furthermore, the fifth step was listening to music. Rubina captioned the video as, “I quarantined for more than 19 days. But these are the 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery. Most important is to listen to your favourite music and be happy.”

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s video here:

Meanwhile, Rubina has also been missing her husband Abhinav Shukla these days as the latter has flown to Cape Town to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had recently shared a post on social media expressing how much she wants to be with Abhinav and wrote, “One month of not being in your arms....... ohh! I miss you @ashukla09”.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik 'misses being in the arms' of Abhinav Shukla since a month as he shoots for KKK 11 in Cape Town

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×