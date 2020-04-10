COVID 19: Sidharth Shukla holds ‘Dil Se Thank You’ placard for doctors, police & joins Akshay Kumar and others

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla followed in the footsteps of Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs and expressed his gratitude towards doctors, police and others who are fighting Coronavirus. Check it out.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 crisis has left everyone locked up in their houses except the doctors, medical workers, police officers and other essential service providers. Recently, kicked off a ‘Dil Se Thank You’ campaign where the superstar was seen holding a placard with the same written on it and he thanked everyone including police, doctors, medical staff and more for battling COVID 19. Now, Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla also joined the campaign and expressed his gratitude to front line fighters.

Sidharth took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in which he could be seen holding a placard that said, “Dil Se Thank You.” The BB 13 winner was seen clad in a black tee with jeans and with a smile on his face as he thanked the several doctors, medical staff, police officers and more who were risking their lives to save people and prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. Sidharth also lauded Akshay for starting up this great initiative.

Sidharth shared the photo and captioned it as, “Name: Sidharth Shukla City: Mumbai Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se.. police, nagar nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGO’s, volunteers, government officials, delivery personnels, vendors, building ke guards ko Dil se a BIG ‘THANK YOU’! @my_bmc #DilSeThankYou Brilliant initiative by @akshaykumar.”

Check out Sidharth’s photo:

Since the 21-day lockdown was announced, Sidharth has been urging people and fans to stay at home to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The actor himself has been staying at home amidst the COVID 19 crisis and is helping out at home. On the work front, Sidharth’s recent music video with Shehnaaz Gill went viral and was loved by ‘SidNaaz’ fans.

