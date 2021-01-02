COVID positive Gautam Gulati says he misses his mom & homemade food in UK; Reveals his plan of returning home

In a recent conversation, Gautam Gulati, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has said that he is in quarantine now and steadily recovering from the same. He even shared when he plans to return to the country.

A few days back, Bigg Boss 8 fame Gautam Gulati had revealed to his fans that he tested positive for COVID 19 while he was in the UK. He had shared the news with his fans on Instagram. He had jetted off to London during mid-December for work. However, now, due to COVID 19, he is out of action. Amid this, the actor spoke up in an interview and revealed how he was doing amid his battle with COVID 19 in the UK.

Recently, while speaking with Times of India, Gautam has revealed when he is returning back home, his current condition, work and more. When asked about how he got to know that he has been tested positive, Gautam said that when he lost his sense of taste, he knew it was COVID. Further, he shared that he underwent a rapid test, which came out to be positive. He also explained that initially the body ache and weakness didn’t subside for almost four days.

Gautam is currently in quarantine and recovering from the effects of the virus. Talking about the precautions he is taking nowadays, he said he is taking all the necessary precautions. He shared that he regularly inhales steam and also gargles with salt and turmeric in warm water. “I eat right and healthy. I am also taking multivitamins and other supplements,” the actor stated. Talking about his work, Gautam said his work has suffered a lot but he is now holding meetings virtually.

Later, the actor explained why being away from home during this time is stressful. He said that his mother and brother are concerned about him. Sharing more information about his own thoughts, Gautam added that he too feels stressed but in such times, he tries to think about other things and divert attention.

Ask him about how much he is missing home, he says, “I miss my mother and the fact that I could have eaten homemade food. Chaahe khichdi mil jaati unke haathon ki.” India has currently banned all the flights from the UK till January 8. Amid this, the actor spoke about his return to India. Gautam said that the flights will resume from mid-January and then he will fly back home. He said, “Even if there isn’t a direct flight to India, I will fly back home via a connecting flight.”

On the work front, Gautam will be next seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars , Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and others in key roles.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Gulati tests positive for COVID 19

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×