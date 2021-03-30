COVID positive Milind Soman celebrates Holi with wife Ankita in PPE; Reveals how he is coping up with virus

Milind Soman, who is currently under home quarantine, has shared a glimpse of his Holi celebration with wife Ankita Konwar. Last week, he revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A few days ago, Milind Soman revealed on his social media handle that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under home quarantine. However, the novel coronavirus couldn't dampen his Holi spirits. The fitness enthusiast celebrated the festival of colours with wifey Ankita Konwar wearing PPE gear. The couple was separated by the glass as Ankita visited Milind wearing a PPE kit and a mask. Also, they put color on themselves to avoid any contact. Being an avid social media user, Milind shared a glimpse of his Holi celebration on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “I really shouldn’t be looking so grumpy, because @ankita_earthy came to visit with full PPE kit and first mangoes of the season! No hug though we put some colour on ourselves and ate Puran polis sent by @somanusha. I ate six mangoes and they were delicious. Hail Alphonso !!!! Don’t know whether my taste buds are impaired. Definitely can’t smell anything.”

Talking about coping up with the deadly virus, Milind said, “I drink a kadha 5-6 times a day. With methi and stuff. No fatigue, no headache, no fever, no other symptoms. I try to sleep the whole day, mental and physical rest is so important for the body in its healing process. Today woke up with O2 98 - pulse 63 - temp 97.6.”

Take a look at Milind Soman’s Instagram post below:

Last week on Thursday, the 55-year-old actor-model revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. In his tweet, Milind Soman wrote: “Tested positive. #Quarantine.”

