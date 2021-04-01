COVID positive Milind Soman gives a glimpse of his day 10 in quarantine; Shares a close up PHOTO

Milind Soman, who tested Covid positive last week, has been sharing his health updates daily with his fans on his Instagram handle. Meanwhile, check out his latest post.

The fitness enthusiast Milind Soman revealed he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus a while back. The actor is currently under home quarantine and has been taking all the necessary precautions to fight the disease. Being an avid social media user, the model has also sharing health updates daily with his fans on his handle. He has been giving a glimpse of quarantine days via photos. Earlier, he revealed he drinks a “kadha” 5-6 times a day to cope up with the deadly virus

Now, in his latest post, Milind has documented day 10 of quarantine and shared a close-up photo of himself. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Quarantine. Day 10. Even though the sunlight in the hills is gorgeous, I think it's enough with the portraits Today temp 97.5 - 02 99 - pulse 66 #covid19 #quarantineselfie.” In the click, the Paurashpur star can be seen looking straight into the camera. As soon as he dropped the picture, netizens and his fans flooded the comments section with getting well soon wishes. While one said, “God bless you with good recovery,” another wrote, “Get well soon sir.”

Take a look at Milind Soman’s Instagram post below:

Previously, Milind had revealed he celebrated Holi with his wife Ankita Konwa wearing a PPE kit. He also talked about having the season's first mango. He had written, “I really shouldn’t be looking so grumpy, because @ankita_earthy came to visit with full PPE kit and first mangoes of the season! No hug though we put some colour on ourselves and ate puranpolis sent by @somanusha.”

He added, “I ate six mangoes and they were delicious. Hail Alphonso !!!! Don’t know whether my taste buds are impaired. Definitely can’t smell anything. I drink a kadha 5-6 times a day. With methi and stuff. No fatigue, no headache, no fever, no other symptoms. I try to sleep the whole day, mental and physical rest is so important for the body in its healing process. Today woke up with O2 98 - pulse 63 - temp 97.6.”

Also Read: Milind Soman announces he has tested positive for Covid 19, reveals he is under quarantine; DEETS inside

Credits :Milind Soman Instagram

Share your comment ×