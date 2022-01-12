COVID scare: Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani delays his wedding reception, says ‘Want to set example right’

Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani, who is popularly known for his character Prithvi from the daily soap, got married to his ladylove Poonam Preet in November last year. The duo had a beautiful wedding in Delhi with friends and family. Like any other newly-wedded couple, they too had planned a reception in Mumbai for their friends who couldn’t attend the wedding in the national capital. However, due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the city, the couple has now decided to postpone their wedding reception.

In a statement to TimesOfIndia.com, Sanjay spoke about his new decision and said, “First of all, we had to take this decision as it was the need of the hour. Being someone who is followed by many, I have to set an example right where I myself act as a responsible citizen. The cases have been rising majorly and despite all the preparations done, we had to call this off. We will keep everyone posted about the dates changed but as of now I would request all my fans to stay safe and adhere to the current COVID protocols.”

The coronavirus cases have increased in Maharashtra. Amid the Omicron scare, the State Government has also imposed several restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. However, a decision on complete lockdown has not been taken yet. On Tuesday, Maharashtra logged 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the active tally to 2,21,477.

