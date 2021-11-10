Creta to Mercedes Benz: Here's TV heartthrob Mohsin Khan's expensive car collection

Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka doesn’t need any introduction. He is very popular among the masses and his popularity soared higher after portraying Kartik’s role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is considered one of the handsome actors in the telly world. He enjoys a huge fan following on social media. For a long time, he played the lead role in one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And recently, he bid goodbye after makers planned to introduce another generation in the show.

Mohsin Khan started his career as the second assistant director on the film Koyelaanchal. He made his television debut with Star Plus show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, but rose to fame after playing Kartik Goenka. He was also seen in a music video titled Baarish with Shivangi Joshi. And in another one with Urvashi Rautela titled as Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi. He has not announced any new project yet.

However, after so many years of hard-working, the actor has owned several expensive things including cars. The actor owns Hyundai Creta and Mercedes Benz. Take a look here:

