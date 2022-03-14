Crime Patrol 2.0: The new season brings thrilling cases with an interesting narrative

The real-life crime-based show, Crime Patrol has been one of the most popular shows on television screens for a long time. The show offers an insight into the tough criminal cases solved by the wit and quick action of the police. The show has returned with its new season and promo of the show has been shared on social media. As per the latest promos, this time the show will be focussing on more complex and difficult cases which were solved by the police.

In the promo of the show, it is seen that a special team of police has been formed for the investigation of a case. There is also a new style of storytelling involved in the process. The show will bring forth some very shocking cases solved by the police of the country. It was captioned as, “Jugni Jaan aur Mumbai Police ke beech ki iss jung mein kiski hogi jeet? Janne ke liye dekhiye #CrimePatrol2.0 aaj raat 10 baje sirf Sony par. #JugniJaanVsMumbaiPolice #CP #CP2.0 #CP2”.

Actor Sandeep Shridhar Dhabale to essay the role of Police Inspector Rajeev Rathore in 'Crime Patrol 2.0'. Talking about his character, Sandeep shared with ETimes, "My character Rajeev Rathore works completely on his instincts making it a very interesting role. He is a man of emotion; he believes in his gut feeling and works accordingly. The one word that describes Police Inspector Rajeev Rathore is a risktaker. I am really enjoying playing this character and looking forward to the viewer's response to this new version of Crime Patrol"



