Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide; Emotional last message hints about her mental health

Preksha Mehta was known for her roles in Crime Patrol, Meri Durga and Laal Ishq. Reportedly, she committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan in her Indore residence.

It hasn’t been long when the television industry was shocked with the suicide of a young actor Manmeet Grewal owing to lack of work during the lockdown. And looks like the lockdown and its consequences have taken a toll on another life. According to media reports, Preksha Mehta, who was seen in shows like Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq and Meri Durga, has committed suicide on Monda night. Reportedly, the 25 year old actress had hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and her body was recovered by one of her family members.

The media reports suggested that Preksha had left a suicide note however, she didn’t mention the reason for taking this step. Meanwhile, there are speculations that the young actress was battling depression due to lack of work during the ongoing lockdown. In fact, with the entertainment industry coming to a halt due to COVID 19 outbreak in India and Maharashtra has been leading with a maximum number of cases of the deadly virus. To note, Preksha had also shared a cryptic last message on social media which spoke volumes about her mental health. She wrote, “Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana.”

Meanwhile, actress Richa Tiwari has been heartbroken with Preksha’s demise. She shared the post about the same and wrote, “चहरे की हंसी के पीछे ऎसा बहुत कुछ छुपा होता हैं जिसे हर कोई नहीं समझ सकता। प्रेक्षा का आखरी स्टेटस था-"सबसे बुरा होता हैं सपनों का मर जाना" हमें मेंटल हेल्थ के लिए उतना ही जागरूक होना होगा जितना कि हम फिजिकल हेल्थ के लिए होते हैं। हमारे "एम.पी.एस.डी." परिवार की एक सदस्य अब नहीं रही। #RIPPrekshaMehta #artist #TheatreFamily #mpsdfamily #rip #sucide #mentalhealth (There's a lot that's hidden behind a smile, not many understand this. Preksha's last status was - Nothing can be worse than the death of your dreams. We should create mental health awareness as much as physical health. We have lost a member of our M.P.S.D family).”

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×