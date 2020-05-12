Crime Patrol fame Shafique Ansari passes away at 52 due to thoracic cancer; CINTAA expresses condolences

Shafique Ansari, who appeared in many episodes of Sony TV's show Crime Patrol, passed away at the age of 52 after battling cancer.

In a saddening piece of news, actor Shafique Ansari, who was known for his roles in Soy TV show Crime Patrol passed away. He breathed his last on Sunday (May 10, 2020) due to cancer. He bid adieu to the world at the age of 52. The actor was suffering from thoracic cancer from the past two years. A few months ago, the senior actor was also diagnosed with a lung infection. He was a part of several popular TV shows and movies. He featured in almost all episodes of Crime Patrol.

As per reports, Ansari was suffering from stomach cancer for the past some years. He lost his battle to the deadly disease on Sunday. The veteran actor was a member of the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association. CINTAA confirmed and mourned the actor's demise. Sharing a heartfelt note of their official Twitter handle, CINTAA expressed their deepest condolence on the actor's unfortunate death. Some reports also claim that Ansari was financially broke and was not able to afford expensive medical treatments.

Take a look at CINTAA's tweet here:

He stepped into the world of entertainment as an assistant director and writer. Later, he decided to take up acting and starred in small roles on TV and films. Ansari was one of the screenwriters in 2003 blockbuster Baghban which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles. He has also worked as a writer for Bollywood movies like Dost, Izzatdaar, Pyar Hua Chori Chori, Pratiggya (1975), and Dil Ka Heera.

In a very unfortunate circumstance, Shafique Ansari's death happens to the third tragic death in the film and TV industry caused by cancer in the past two weeks. Earlier, the showbiz world lost two gems, Irrfan Khan and . The two talented actors also took their heavenly abode after losing their battle of life to cancer.

