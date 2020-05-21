Cyclone Amphan: Rannvijay Singha, Sumona Chakravarti, Mahhi Vij and other stars pray for West Bengal

As cyclone Amphan hits West Bengal, several celebrities from telly world have prayed for the city’s well being.

The year 2020 hasn’t been kind on mankind and the last few weeks have been quite difficult. After struggling with COVID 19 pandemic and gas leakage in Vizag, the country is now facing another jolt as Cyclone Amphan has hit West Bengal lately. The heavy rains and fierce winds have created a havoc in Kolkata and Odisha and other regions and have claimed around 72 lives so far across West Bengal. In fact, it has caused massive damage to the crops and structures there.

As West Bengal faces the brunt of Cyclone Amphan’s gusting winds of over 185 km per hour, several celebrities have expressed their concern for the city and took to social media to pray for the well being of the affected areas. Sumona Chakravarti wrote, “Praying for the safety of the people of West Bengal, Odissa and other affected areas. Also please give shelter to stray dogs and cats if possible. #cycloneamphan.” She also tweeted, “Prayers for the people in West Bengal, Orissa & other affected areas. May this night end quickly. Stay safe! #CycloneAmphan”.

On the other hand, Rannvijay wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter, “#AmphanCyclon was devastating. It hit Calcutta and the other parts of West Bengal. In this hour of need, I urge everyone to stand by the people and help. #prayforwestbengal #savebengal.” Besides, Mahhi Vij also stated that 2020 is coming with several helpless situations and wrote, “Crisis after crisis and this just doesn't seem to end. These are literally uncertain and helpless situations we are all sadly going through #SuperCycloneAmphan has made us all wonder what more 2020 has in store for us? So all we can do right now is just pray for all those affected.”

Here’s what other celebs wrote about Cyclone Amphan:

Crisis after crisis and this just doesn't seem to end.These are literally uncertain and helpless situations we are all sadly going through #SuperCycloneAmphan has madeus all wonder what more 2020 has in store for us?So all we can do right now is just pray for all those affected — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 21, 2020

Prayers for the people in West Bengal, Orissa & other affected areas. May this night end quickly. Stay safe! #CycloneAmphan — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) May 20, 2020

#AmphanCyclon was devastating. It hit Calcutta and the other parts of West Bengal. In this hour of need I urge everyone to stand by the people and help. #prayforwestbengal #savebengal pic.twitter.com/g0OV4Ool0L — Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) May 21, 2020

Pray for West Bengal .. and DO what needs to be done #toughtimes all around — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) May 21, 2020

Okay, Iam a little scared, and extremely saddened by the visuals of the devastation, can only hope everyone is safe . #ThursdayThoughts #CyclonAmphan #WestBengal — (@karantacker) May 21, 2020

Horrifying visuals coming from West Bengal and Odisha. Praying for everyone’s well being and safety. #CyclonAmphan — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) May 21, 2020

