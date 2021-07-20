Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Shehnaaz Gill is 'Unstoppable' as she stuns in all black look

Dabboo Ratnani has shared photos of Shehnaaz Gill on his official Instagram handle. The actress will be featuring in his Calendar for 2021.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way in her career. She rose to stardom after her stint in the reality show. The actress and singer has a huge fan following and fans like her bubbly nature. Apart from featuring in the music videos, the actress also made her debut in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar. Her recently released behind the scenes video had created a lot of buzz on the internet. And now, the celebrated photographer has released more pictures of the shoot.

Shehnaaz Gill slays in the photos. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black blazer with a deep neck. The actress has opted for bold makeup with red lipstick. One cannot miss her grey shade nail paint. The caption reads, “Believe In Yourself & You Will Be Unstoppable.. @shehnaazgill.”

As soon as the pictures were posted, fans started dropping comments. They dropped fire and heart emojis and also called her stunner. One of the fans wrote, “Amazing clicks’.

This is the first time that she will be featured in the celebrity photographer's calendar. The star never fails to impress with her stunning looks and her recent transformation into a gorgeous diva is also jaw-dropping. On the work front, the actress has finished shooting for the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. She will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in it. The movie will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year.

