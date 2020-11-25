Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Shivangi Joshi, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are ecstatic to win coveted prize

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi and Anupamaa jodi Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are all smiles as they pose for her 'beautiful picture' together after winning trophies at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020. Take a look at their photos here.

It was all about celebrations and happiness for the Indian Television industry last night. Not one, but two award functions took place, following proper safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fanfare was not the same, but the spirit to celebrate and acknowledge hard work remained the same. Along with the Gold Awards, the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 was also held.

Many celebrities from the Telly world, were honoured at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for their contribution to the TV industry, and they couldn't keep calm for receiving the recognition. Among them were also Shivangi Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, and Sudhanshu Pandey. Yes, the three talented actors were awarded for their dedication. They were extremely happy for winning the coveted prizes and posed for some beautiful pictures together with their producer Rajan Shahi. Shivangi, Rupali, and Sudhanshu were all smiles as they posed for the pictures holding trophies in the hands, and their happiness was quite evident.

Shivangi, who plays the lead role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan (Kartik) looked gorgeous in an all-white embroidered salwar suit. Anupamaa actress Rupali exuded beauty in her indo-western outfit, while Sudhanshu looked dapper in a black suit. Both the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa are produced by Rajan Shahi, who was beyond happy for his shows and for himself. However, we really missed Moshin in the frame, who was also awarded for his excellent skills.

Take a look at their photos here:

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has taken over the TRP report and has been reigning for the past few weeks on the number one spot. Fans are also loving Kaira's chemistry in YRKKH. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Congratulations to Team Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

