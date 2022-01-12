Daljiet Kaur on rising COVID-19 crisis: Can’t afford lockdown unless you come from an affluent family

Over the last few days, there has been a steep rise in COVID-19 cases all over the country. The entertainment industry is yet again massively affected by the virus and numerous celebrities have already tested positive. With the increasing number of cases, the state governments are imposing strong steps like weekend lockdown and night curfew. There might be chances of lockdown like last year, but there are numerous actors for whom it can be very difficult. One among them is the popular actress Diljiet Kaur. She shared in an interview with HT about the repercussions of another lockdown and loss of work.

She said, “We were just getting back on track with a semblance of normalcy after such a difficult time. We were just starting to live a normal life. I feel, people have to take the pandemic seriously, else freelancers like us have to sit at home, it’s not fair.”

She added, “There can be a rainy day, rainy week, rainy month, there can’t be rainy years. We can’t afford that, unless you come from a very affluent family. People like us who are working and taking care of the household, can’t afford so many lockdowns.”

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? actor is presently shooting a daily soap. She looks back at the start of the pandemic in 2020 when she was forced to sit at home. She shared she had to stay at home so long at that time, and now again, there is a chance that we might have to sit back at home.

Daljiet Kaur urged people to be more responsible, and not be careless about masking up and other safety precautions.



