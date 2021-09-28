Dance+ 6: Neeraj Chopra reveals the kind of girl he would marry; Shakti Mohan asks him to propose her

Neeraj Chopra has become an overnight star after he won a Gold medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics. He made the nation proud and ever since everyone has been going gaga over him. The Indian athlete has made several TV appearances and one of them is in Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Dance + 6. Certain clips from the show have surfaced on the internet and it will make you see a different side of Neeraj altogether.

In the first clip, we saw Shakti Mohan inviting Neeraj Chopra on stage to propose to her and show Raghav what is the right way. The athlete comes to the stage and when Shakti asks him to hold her hand he starts blushing. It was then that Salman Yusuff Khan advises him to think of her hand like a javelin and hold it but Neeraj’s reply left everyone in splits. In another video, Neeraj was asked an often-googled question about himself: “How to match kundali (horoscope) with Neeraj Chopra?” He blushed and said that he did not know anything about horoscopes and found it ‘ajeeb (strange)’. Later when Punit asked him about his ideal woman he replied that there is no one in his life right now. But, he would want someone from a sports background as well, who is focused on her career and should respect him and his family.

Take a look:

We bet it is going to be entertaining to see Neeraj Chopra in this avatar. Well, Dance group V Unbeatable will also dedicate a special performance to Neeraj in the episode.

