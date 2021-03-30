Dance Deewane 3: 18 crew members test positive for COVID 19 on Madhuri Dixit’s reality show

Amid the constantly rising COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra, it is reported that there has been a coronavirus outbreak on the sets of Dance Deewane 3.

It’s been a year since the nation was hit by COVID 19 pandemic and the situation seems to be getting worse with every passing day. As of now, the nation is witnessing the second wave of the deadly virus and the number of cases is rising significantly. Interestingly, the entertainment industry is also facing the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak as well. And now the recent one to get a hit of pandemic is the team of Dance Deewane 3 which has as one of its judges.

According to media reports, around 18 members of the dance based reality show has been tested positive for the deadly virus. Undoubtedly, this outbreak has lead to chaos on the sets and the producer of the show has, reportedly, arranged a new team to replace the members battling COVID 19. Talking about the same, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) general secretary Ashok Dubey told Times of India, “Whatever has happened is very unfortunate. We pray that each person who has been infected gets fine. This show always does a pre-test with the cast and crew and hence they had some time to rush in a new crew. Their next shoot is on April 5 and a pre-test will again be done. Only those who are COVID negative are allowed and hereafter too the same procedure will be adopted.”

For the uninitiated, Dance Deewane 2, which features Madhuri, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia as judges, and Raghav Juyal as the host, was launched a month ago. Interestingly, Maharashtra has been witnessing a spike in COVID 19 cases for a while now. Not just commoners but several celebs were also tested positive for the deadly virus which includes , Paresh Rawal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, etc.

