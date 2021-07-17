Dance Deewane 3 celebrates ‘Rekha Utsav: Silsila Deewangi Ka’ with special act of Madhuri Dixit & Rekha

Bollywood's veteran star Rekha graces the sets of Dance Deewane 3 and enjoys the performances of the contestants.

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 is going to be full of entertainment and fun. The episode is themed as the ‘ Utsav: Silsila Deewangi Ka’. The contestants of the show will be seen dancing on the classic hits of the evergreen star Rekha. The episode will celebrate her versatile dance skills and her contribution to the cinematic world. The actress will be seen enjoying herself on the show as the special guest for the episode.

The ambiance of the show will be full of energy as the contests of the show will be seen grooving to the songs of Rekha. There will also be a special sequence where everyone’s favourite judge and Rekha will be seen recreating a scene from the movie Silsila. Rekha will be amazed by the performance of Somansh and Akash as they dance to the tunes of ‘Sun Sun Didi’.

See video here-

The senior actress will be seen comparing Akash to her bubbly character of Anju in the song. She was also elated by the performance of Papai Antara and Tarun on the evergreen song ‘Yeh Kahan Aagaye Hum’. She will be seen doing aarti for them as she hopes for their safety. She will be seen teaching some 'desi adaayein' to the hip hop master Gunjan on the show. The audience can watch the special performance of Madhuri Dixit and Rekha along with the spectacular performances of the contestants on this weekend.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

