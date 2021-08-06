Dance Deewane 3: Choreographer Paul Marshal Cardoz gets engaged to girlfriend in an intimate affair

Dance Deewane 3 is among the most popular shows on television screens. The show is judged by , Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. It has become the audience’s favourite in a short time owing to spectacular dance performances by the talented contestants of the show. It has been revealed that choreographer Paul Marshal Cardoz from Dance Deewane 3 has recently got engaged to his girlfriend in an intimate affair.

Paul Marshal Cardoz got engaged to his long-term entrepreneur girlfriend Urvashi Anju in the presence of only their family and friends. The news was shared by Dance Deewane 3 judge Dharmesh Yelande, who was also a part of the ceremony. He shared a picture of the couple from the engagement ceremony on his social media as he congratulated them. He wrote, “Congratulations both of u”.

See the post here:

The engagement of the couple was a huge surprise for their fans. But the duo often engaged in romantic gestures for each other on social media.

For the unversed, Paul Marshal Cardoz and Dharmesh Yelande are two talented and fabulous dancers. They share a good bond and have been friends since a long time. The duo had also performed together on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 as a tribute to their strong friendship during the friendship special week on the show. They gave a splendid performance and also shared a magical moment on the stage as well.

