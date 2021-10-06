Dance Deewane 3 Finale: Madhuri Dixit and Bharti Singh steal the spotlight with their style statement; PHOTOS

Madhuri Dixit’s dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 is among the top rated shows of the year. The season had finally reached its finale episode as the contestants gear up for the final competition. The finale episode will be shot today as the judges and the host of the show reach the venue. The pictures of the judge Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia are released and we are amazed by their sharp looks.

Madhuri Dixit is no less that perfection in the purple lehenga and elegant silver jewellery. Another judge Tushar Kalia is looking crisp in black formal suit. The adorable comedian Bharti Singh was spotted with her husband and scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti Singh is twinning with him in black outfits as she has worn a gorgeous black shimmery outfit and Haarsh has sported black short and trousers, along with a silver blazer. The host couple is looks spectacular together in the pictures.

See photos here-

The famous dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 is judges by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. In the previous episode Mouni Roy and Jubin Nautiyal had come on the episode of the show for promotions of their new song.

Madhuri Dixit is known for her love of dance and she had recreated songs with Mouni Roy. She also danced with Shehnaaz Gill, who had appeared on the show with late Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth also recreated the 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' scene with Madhuri Dixit.



