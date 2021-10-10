Dance Deewane 3 Grand Finale Highlights: Madhuri Dixit & Mithun Chakraborty’s act to Salman Khan’s appearance

While some reality shows including Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 premiered recently, some others also wrapped up their latest seasons, including Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT. Now, another reality show brought down the curtains on it’s ongoing season. Dance Deewane 3, which is one of the most loved dance based shows in India, had its finale today. Headlined by judges Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia, the third season had kickstarted earlier this year.

It concluded today with stellar performances, humorous conversations, and impressive hosting by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Here are the highlights from today’s episode.

Madhuri Dixit and Mithun Chakraborty’s chemistry

Mithun Chakraborty was a part of Dance Deewane 3’s finale as he was promoting his soon to release show, Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan. During the episode, Bharti and Haarsh spoke to Mithun and Madhuri about their 1989 film, Prem Pratigyaa, and requested the duo to perform on it’s memorable song, “Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna, Koi Sitam Kar Lena”. The co-stars obliged everyone, and their performance truly mesmerised the audience.

Salman Khan’s appearance

The Dabangg actor made an appearance on the finale episode via video conferencing to promote Bigg Boss 15. His banter with Madhuri in the true Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! style won everyone’s hearts, while Salman and Chakraborty discussing the latter’s new look was an interesting conversation. It also ended on a high, with Salman promising Mithun to make an appearance on his reality show, and vice versa.

Judges perform

On the last episode of Dance Deewane 3, all the judges - Madhuri, Dharmesh and Tushar delivered crackling performances. It began with Madhuri grooving on “Channe Ke Khet Mein” and “Baki Sab First Class Hai”. Tushar gave a powerful act on “Tera Baap Aaya” and “Khalibali”, while Dharmesh performed on “Muqabla”. All the three performances received a great response from the audience in the studio.

Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan contestants

As a sneak peek into the Mithun Chakraborty led show, the actor brought two contestants along who charmed the judges, Dance Deewane 3 participants and the audience with their tricks and experience. Especially the young kid Guru who impressed everyone on the show with his knowledge.

Dance Deewane 3 winners

After all the performances and promotions, Madhuri announced Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni as winner jodi of Dance Deewane 3. This was quickly followed with celebrations, and a promise of returning with another exciting season soon.

Also Read | Dance Deewane 3 Grand Finale: Piyush Gurbhele-Rupesh Soni lift the trophy as the winner jodi