Dance Deewane 3 Grand Finale: Piyush Gurbhele-Rupesh Soni lift the trophy as the winner jodi

In the much-awaited grand finale of mighty popular Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni won the show and took home Rs 40 lacs and a car. The top six contestants competing for the trophy were Sohail Khan-Vishal Sonkar, Gunjan Sinha-Sagar Bora, Aman Kumar Raj-Yogesh Sharma, Somansh Dangwal-Akash Thapa, Piyush Gurbhele-Rupesh Soni, and Soochana Chorrge-Vaishnavi Patil. Piyush was one of the favorites of the judges since the time he entered the show. The boy from Nagpur was able to impress the audience and the judges with his impeccable dance moves and expressions.

On winning the show, Piyush said, “It still feels like a dream and I cannot thank enough the judges Madhuri Ma’am, Tushar sir, Dharmesh Sir and everyone who guided Rupesh and me in our journey. I would also like to thank the audience who supported us and put so much faith in our art.” Rupesh Soni further added by saying, “This is a big win for me and my partner Piyush. It was a great journey performing in front of celebrated artistes who helped and guided us throughout. This show has opened so many doors for us to make a successful career in this field.”

Dance Deewane 3 was hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show. One of the dancing icons, Mithun Chakraborty joined the judges for the grand finale. Dance Deewane 3 will be replaced on-air by Ranveer Singh’s ‘The Big Picture’, which is a quiz-based reality show.

Also Read| Dance Deewane 3, 9 October 2021, Written Update: Bappi’s grand entry