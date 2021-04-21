Dance Deewane 3 host Raghav Juyal tests positive for COVID 19; Urges fans to follow all protocols & stay safe

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal is the latest TV celeb to have tested positive for the Coronavirus. The popular host took to his social media to inform the same.

With each passing day, the number of Covid cases in Mumbai has been increasing by leaps and bounds. Many celebrities from the Television Industry have contracted the deadly virus. Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Arshi Khan, Sara Gurpal, and Shantanu Maheshwari are the latest celebs to have diagnosed positive for the virus. Now, one more TV actor has got infected with the novel virus. We are talking about actor-dancer Raghav Juyal. The actor, who is currently seen hosting Colors reality show Dance Deewane 3, took to his social media handles to inform that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Raghav took to his Instagram handle to reveal his Covid 19 diagnosis and also urged everyone to follow all safety protocols. He wrote, “After experiencing fever and cough, I have just tested positive for COVID, All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please take care and follow all protocols, stay safe guys.” Soon after this, the comments section of his post was flooded with get-well-soon wishes from his friends from the industry. While wishing him a speedy recovery, Asha Negi wrote, “Dhyan rakh bro.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, “Ary bhai! Dhyaan rakho, theek ho jaldi! Bohot uchal kood karni hao.” Comedian Sunil Grover said, “Get well soon brother.”

Check out Raghav Juyal’s Instagram post below:

Although Raghav is unwell, he has been posting lists of Covid-19 resources, and also amplifying requests from followers for oxygen supply, plasma, and hospital beds on his gram stories.

Earlier, in the day, Arshi had revealed that she got her test done at the Mumbai airport on April 19 and got her results back today. Her post read, “I just received by COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before 19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID. I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. All those who have been in contact with me recently please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. Allah bless you all (sic).”

