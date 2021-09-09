Dance Deewane 3: Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam to grace Ganesh Chaturthi special episode

With 'Ganesh Chaturthi' arriving soon, everyone seems to be in a celebration mood and same goes for the upcoming special episode of 'Dance Deewane'. This time judge will be joined by two Bollywood actresses - Jacqueline Fernandez and .

Yami and Jacqueline will have lots of fun moments upon their entry, and Jacqueline's moment with contestant Piyush surely makes for a hilarious highlight.

The actress shall be seen gushing over the contestant, Piyush Gurbhele's cuteness, and Yami will ask him, "Who do you think is cuter, me or Jacqueline?" He will reply, being his usual shy, "Yami ma'am's eyes are very cute and Jacqueline ma'am's smile is very pretty. And today among all the ladies Jacqueline ma'am looks the prettiest".

Pulling his leg, Yami will say "And I am not looking pretty?" to which Piyush simply calls her "cute". At that moment, Madhuri shall crack her own joke saying, "Are you going to say nothing for me?"

Both Yami and Jacqueline will be seen grooving on 'Genda Phool' with dancing queen Madhuri and the rest of the judges as well.

'Dance Deewane' airs every Saturday and Sunday on COLORS.

