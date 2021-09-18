Dance Deewane 3: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host Rohit Shetty gets emotional as he remembers his late father

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 will be full of entertainment and daring as the show will be graced by the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. There will be 5 contestants of the show along with their host and mentor Rohit Shetty. As per the latest promo is it seen that Rohit Shetty gets emotional on seeing a dance performance based on the life of a stunt man.

In the episode, he will be seen getting teary eyed on seeing the excellent dance and stunt combination in the show. It was shown that the stuntmen are given no respect in the industry. Rohit Shetty came on stage as he shared that his father was a stuntman and he know the value of a stunt man in the industry.

Not many know that before starting his journey of film-making, Rohit Shetty has had his share of struggles during the initial days of his career as a stuntman.

There will be numerous other performances on the show which will leave everyone amazed by the dance. In the ’s show, Rohit Shetty will be joined by the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 including Shweta Tiwari, , Vishal Singh, Rahul Vaidya and . The contestants are all looking spectacular in the show as they are seen enjoying the dance performances. They will also be sharing about their experience in KKK11 and the variety of stunts they had to perform in the competition.

