Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor set stage on fire with their ‘retro vibe’; Seen yet?

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor’s iconic duo recreated magic on screen. Scroll below to see.

Bollywood evergreen stars and Anil Kapoor on Friday treated their fans with a special video. They brought magic on-screen by recreating a retro song. Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor are one of the most popular onscreen couples of the 90s. On Friday, they grooved to the famous song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. The ‘Dil to pagal hai’ actress took to her Instagram and shared the fun video with Anil.

Both the actors gracefully performed on the iconic song from the 1974 movie ‘Apki Kasam’ which featured late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz, and Sanjeev Kapoor in pivotal roles. The song was hummed by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. In the video, Anil was seen in black formals and a grey shirt underneath his blazer. He accessorized his look with black shades. While, Madhuri, as usual, looked gorgeous in a white coloured lehenga with matching jewellery.

Posting the video, Madhuri wrote, “Retro vibe” and added a wink emoticon. As soon as the actress posted the clip, scores of fans and followers swamped the comment section. Many of them left heart and fire stuck emoticons for the legends. The post also grabbed several actors’ attention as well. “The two of you are magical,” wrote Riteish Deshmukh. Nora Fatehi and Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis on the clip.

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor last shared the screen space in the film Total Dhamaal. The 2019 movie also featured , Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Boman Irani among others.

