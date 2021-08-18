Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit & Bharti Singh get emotional about the act about a beggar's love for his dog

The upcoming episode of the kids' dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3 will be unique. In the promo of the show, the judges of the show are seen getting emotional over an act, which shows the loving bond between a man and his dog. It is a special episode on love, and it will be graced by the presence of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

Colors TV has released a promo, where it shows the opening of the performance by the contestants Rupesh Soni and Saddam Shaikh. The performance portrays the relationship of a beggar and his dog. It is shown in the video about the struggle for survival for both of them. It also displays the love and concern for each other, along with other aspects about their relationship.

The special episode on love will be aired this weekend. It will also feature the most popular couple of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. As per reports, the actress will also be seen performing on a romantic song with the contestant of the show Piyush Gurbhele on Pehli Nazar Mein from Race. The contestant also teased Sidharth while dancing with her and Sidharth pretended to be jealous as he walks over the stage and takes her.