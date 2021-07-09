Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit provides financial aid to Shagufta Ali on behalf of the reality show

Madhuri Dixit presents Rs. 5 lakh to Shagufta Ali on behalf of the Dance Deewane 3 team as the senior actress reveals her struggles on the show.

Deewane 3 team as the senior actress reveals her struggles on the show. Actress Shagufta Ali recently revealed about her financial woes. She has been an integral part of the Indian television industry for a long time and was seen in numerous TV shows. The actress had been struggling for the past years because of the financial loss and had to sell her jewellery for making a living. Shagufta recently came on the sets of the Dance Deewane 3, where she was given aid by the team.

Shagufta Ali will be seen gracing the sets of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. She will be seen talking about her struggles of the past 4 years and how she had to sell her valuable for survival. She will be seen receiving financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh from actress on behalf of the team of the reality show Dance Deewane 3. She will be joined by the Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar as well as filmmaker Rohit Shetty as guests on the show.

Shagufta Ali said in the show, “The last 32 years among the 36 years have been wonderful. I struggled a lot, worked a great deal too, supported my family and myself. But four years ago, several auditions took place, a lot of things happened but nothing was working out. During that time, the problem with my leg increased because of diabetes, which also affected my eyes. I don't know why but I couldn't tolerate the pain of these four years.”

She became emotional on the show as she said, “The industry is my home, I have given 36 years to it." The host of the show Bharti Singh also had tears in her eyes and she along with Madhuri Dixit consoled her.

Madhuri Dixit said to her, “You had written that you have nothing to even sell right now. You have reached such a stage today, so from the Dance Deewane team, we would like to do something for you. From them, I would like to give you a cheque of Rs. 5 lakh." Shagufta replied to her, "Thank you so much. I have no words."

On Thursday, the filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has shared that Shagufta Ali has received financial help from Rohit Shetty. He said that Rohit donated a generous amount, and they are really thankful to him for his effort. She has also received aid from her colleagues in the industry including Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan, and Sushant Singh.

