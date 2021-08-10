Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit to return to shoot for August 15 episode with Mirabai Chanu: Reports

The dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 is keeping the audience entertained from the stellar performances. The show is judged by , Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh Yelande. But recently, the actress was missing from the show. And now the reports are coming in that she will be returning to the shoot for the August 15 episode.

As reported by The Times of India, Madhuri was not shooting for a couple of weeks owing to some personal commitments. But now she is returning to shoot for the upcoming episode on August 15. She will also be accompanied by weightlifter Mirabhai Chanu. She has won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, when the shoot was moved out of Mumbai, she had opted out for four episodes and then resumed shooting later. Nora Fatehi, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh appeared as special guests during this period.

However, there is no official confirmation on this. It will be nice to see her back. She is also one of the most graceful dancers and loves to dance. In the show also she never misses shaking legs with celebrities or contestants. On the work front, she is not doing any film currently.

Even Super Dancer Chapter 4 also is missing. She is also not shooting after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested. He is still in judicial custody. Her place is filled with different Bollywood celebrities. Last weekend Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee were seen as the special guest judges.

