Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit’s first class dance performance will surely win your heart

The finale of the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 will be aired this weekend. The top performers of the show will be seen doing the final showdown for the winning trophy. Season 3 of Madhuri Dixit’s show has been no less than a spectacle with highly talented contestants displaying mind-blowing dance moves in every episode. The finale episode will also be high on energy with dynamic performances by the finalists as well the judge Madhuri Dixit. In the latest promo of the show, the actress is seen spreading the charm of moves with her dance performance on her hit song ‘Kuk Kuk Kuk’.

In the promo of the finale of the dance show, the actress is looking gorgeous in a beautiful light purple lehenga. She will be entertaining her fans with an outstanding dance performance on her hit song from the ’90s, “Kuk Kuk kuk”. She will also be dancing along with the contestants of the show on the famous song ‘First class” from her movie Kalank.

See promo here-

The finale of season 3 of the dance show will be a spectacular and exciting episode. It will be a grand celebration of all the contestants of the show, along with the finalists. The dance performance of Madhuri will be a special attraction of the episode. Madhuri Dixit has made all her special guests on the show including Shehnaaz, Mouni Roy, and others dance with her. Jubin Noutiyal has also sung a special song from Shershaah for her on the show.



