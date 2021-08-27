Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit shakes a leg as Alka Yagnik sings ‘Nezrein Mili’ on the sets

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 will be filled with fun and melody as the show will be graced by the presence of Alka Yagnik and Kumar. One of the judges of the show , has shared a BTS video of herself dancing as Alka Yagnik sings for her.

In the weekend episode, there will be numerous exciting dance performances of the contestants on the superhit songs of Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. It will be a complete fun episode as the singers will be seen engaged in funny banter as they give a glimpse of their sweet friendship. Madhuri Dixit has shared a BTS clip from the show as she is seen dancing and Alka Yagnik sings her superhit song ‘Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka’. Madhuri Dixit is looking spectacular in her blue crop top and long skirt. Alka Yagnik has worn a lovely yellow suit in the show.

Madhuri captioned, “Nazrein mili, dil dhadakaa...hamari har dhadakan ne kahaa...Love you @madhuridixitnene ma’am and @therealalkayagnik ma’am Dekhiye 90’s Special @therealalkayagnik aur @kumarsanuofficial ke saath, #DanceDeewane3 mein, kal raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. #DanceMachayenge #DD3 Anytime on @voot.”

In the episode, the iconic singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will also narrate numerous stories of their friendship over the years. Alka ji will be pulling leg of Kumar Sanu, as she says, “Inko lagta hai stage pe romantic performance karo, main toh idhar udhar hojati hu. Toh ye bolte thay, tum kya garden mein ghoomta hai, idhar aake karo perform.”