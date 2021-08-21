Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit, Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘marvelous thumkas’ on Badi Mushkil make fans go ‘Aaye Haye’

Dance Deewane 3 has created quite a buzz ever since the news of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s special feature in the TV show surfaced online. Both the TV stars are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for their special appearance. Amidst this, on Friday, August 20, Shehnaaz Gill once again took to Instagram to share an interesting reel video alongside Dance Deewane 3 judge . The video has taken social media by storm as fans are pouring immense love and compliments for the duo.

In the clip, we can see both Madhuri and Shehnaaz slaying in the shades of blue as they shake a leg on the former's iconic song Badi Mushkil. From apt expressions to elegant thumkas, both the celeb can be seen having a gala time together. For Shehnaaz Gill, sharing a dance stage with Madhuri Dixit became a ‘proud feeling’. While sharing the video, Shehnaaz said, “Proud feeling. Thank you @colorstv for so much respect & love.”

Click HERE to watch the video

As soon as the clip surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans flooded her comment section with sweet compliments. While one user said, “Even I am feeling so proud.... One of my favourite songs of Madhuri mam. And you are performing with her on that. Hayeeee.” Another wrote, “Wow 2 beautiful queen setting the stage on fire.” Red hearts and fire emoticons were also showered in abundance.

Just 3-days ago Shehnaaz Gill caught the attention of paparazzi on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. The Honsla Rakh actor’s attire screamed her love for polka dots while sleek hair left open, Kohled eyes and comfy footwears completed her look. In terms of work, Shehnaaz is now gearing up to feature alongside singer Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screen on the occasion of Dussehra, this year.

