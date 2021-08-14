Dance Deewane 3: Mirabai Chanu shares excitement on meeting Madhuri Dixit and enjoys pizza with contestants

The upcoming episode of the popular dance reality show will be a special and unique one as it will be graced by the presence of the Tokya Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu. She will be seen sharing her happiness on meeting Madhuri Dixit and shares about her love for dance. She will also be seen eating pizza with the contestants of the show.

In the weekend episode, we will see silver medialist Mirabai Chanu on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 as she will be seen enjoying the performances of the contestants of the show. She and will also be seen getting teary eyed on the show while listening to the story of widow of a soldier who passed away in the Pulwama attack.

In another scene from the promo of the show, Mirabai Chanu was seen enjoying pizza with the contestants of the show. It was arranged for her as she had said in an interview that she was craving pizza after her Olympics success. She said, “They ordered pizza for me, which I enjoyed very much. The only message I have for the contestants is that they should put their best foot forward. Hard work pays off. Keep working hard and make India proud.”

She also shared the difficulties and hardships in her life as she got emotional talking about her journey to success. She was consoled by the host of the show Bharti Singh. She also talked about her excitement of being on the show and meeting the Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit. She said, “I'm very happy to have been invited to Dance Deewane 3. I never thought I'd ever come on this show and meet Madhuri Dixit, I am a big fan. I also love dancing. This was a nice surprise by the Dance Deewane team.”

She also shared that Gunjan is her favourite contestant on the show and she watches all her performances.