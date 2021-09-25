Dance Deewane 3: Mouni Roy and Madhuri Dixit twin in sarees as they groove on 'Maye Ni Maye'

Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges of the highly promising and successful dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The beautiful actress and fabulous dancer loves to dance along with the guests on the show on her superhits songs. She has recently shared a video on her social media where actress is seen matching steps with her on her song 'Maye Ni Maye' during the shoot.

As per the video shared on the social media, both the actresses are looking fabulous in sarees on the sets of the dance show. is looking splendid in her purple floral saree and Mouni is looking dazzling in her golden sequin work saree. They are both creating fashion trends in their ethnic look. Both the actresses are known for their love of dance as they were seen matching steps on Madhuri Dixit’s popular song. The graceful moves of both of them are surely unmissable.

See video here: Click

Mouni Roy and Jubin Nautiyal are going to appear in the upcoming episode of the show for promotions of their new song.

Earlier, too, Madhuri had recreated songs with Shehnaaz Gill, who had appeared on the show with late Sidharth Shukla. In fact, Sidharth also recreated the 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' scene with Madhuri Dixit.