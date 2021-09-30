Dance Deewane 3: Mumtaz backs out of show due to denial of her fees charges by makers? Reports

Published on Sep 30, 2021
   
Dance Deewane 3: Mumtaz backs out of show due to denial of her fees charges by makers? Reports
Dance Deewane 3 is among the most popular dance reality shows on TV screens. For the upcoming episode of the show, there were reports of the veteran actress Mumtaz being part of the show. But there is news about the actress will no longer be part of the show. As per a report, the makers felt that she demanded a huge fee, which they felt was not viable for them.

In the past, numerous actresses like Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen have been part of the show. 

ETimes TV sources revealed, "Mumtaz quoted somewhere in the range of Rs 40-50 lakh. The channel felt it was too much for them, but think of it, it's their loss. Mumtaz is an extremely popular artriste and above all, it would have been the first time that she would have made an appearance on a show on national television." 

The veteran actress Mumtaz has been away from TV for a long time now. She was last seen in a movie in 1990. The actress lives in Mumbai and London. She had got married to businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1977. 

It was amazing to see Waheeda Rehman and Madhuri Dixit dance on Paan Khaiy Saiyaan Hamaro. It would have been amazing to see her match steps with Mumtaz.  Of late, Mumtaz met up with Dharmendra who was one of the top co-stars and their pics went viral on social media. Her daughter Natasha is married to Fardeen Khan. She has one more daughter, Tanya.

