Dance Deewane 3 Promo: Jackie Shroff is scared of his wife Ayesha Shroff for THIS reason

On the sets of Dance Deewane 3, special guest Jackie Shroff reveals the reason for being afraid of his wife.

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 will an exciting one as the show will be graced by Bollywood stars Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. In the show, Jackie Shroff shared that he has a great bond with his wife Ayesha but he is also very scared of her. This news amazed the host of the show as well as the audiences. He further revealed the details on the show.

On the sets of the show, the host of the show, Raghav Juyal had asked the special guests Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty if they were afraid of their wives. Both the actors both raised the placard that said 'yes'. Jackie Shroff said that his wife had once come to the rescue of him and his friend when a gang had surrounded them.

Reminiscing the incident, he said that for the first time in his life, he saw his wife beating up the goons. He adds that since then, he is afraid of her. He said, “Khaali naam dada hai bhidu. Main humesha darta aaya hoon, aaj se nahi pehle se. Maine Nepeansea Road pe, fight karte hua dekha meri wife ko, dost ke liye (I have always been scared of my wife. I saw her fighting on Nepeansea Road once for a friend).”

He shared further, “Mera dost aur main kuch aisi cheez ho gayi wahaan pe, toh bohot bada gang aa gaya tha humko dhone ke liye. Toh maine apni wife ko pehli baar dekha dhote hue. Tab se darta hoon (It was a big gang. That is the first time I saw my wife thrashing someone. I have been scared of her since then).”

Jackie Shroff is married to Ayesha Shroff and they marked 34 years of marital bliss recently in June.

Also read- Dance Deewane 3: Sidharth Shukla looks dapper as he poses with Tushar Kalia & promotes Broken But Beautiful 3

Credits :India TV

Share your comment ×