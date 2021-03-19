Dance Deewane 3: Remo D’Souza gets emotional as contestants pay a tribute to him; Dharmesh can't stop crying

Remo D’Souza, who had suffered a heart attack in December, had made his first public appearance as he joined the judging panel of Dance Deewane 3.

It hasn’t been long when Remo D’Souza had made the headlines after he had suffered a heart stroke and undergone angioplasty. Needless to say, his health scare had got everyone worried. And now months after his heart attack, the ace choreographer turned filmmaker, Remo has finally made his first public appearance as he marked his presence on the grand premiere of dance based reality show Dance Deewane 3 and had joined the panel with , Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia. Undoubtedly, everyone was happy to have him back hale and hearty.

Interestingly, as he graced the show, the contestants were seen giving him a tribute through their performances and showcased his journey, his health scare and even his fighting spirit. Remo got emotional with the adulation coming his way and was overwhelmed with the tribute. In the promo, Remo stated, “I think in my life, this is the first time, I have got emotional.” Soon, Dharmesh, who has been associated with Remo for a long time and broke down on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 and stated, “I will pray to God that next time if something like this happens, it should be with me before him. I don’t want any misery to even reach him.”

Take a look at the promo of Dance Deewane 3:

To recall, Remo, who is known for making films like ABCD, Street Dancer 3, Race 3 suffered a heart attack in December last year and Dharmesh was among the first one to have visited him in the hospital.

Credits :Colors Twitter

