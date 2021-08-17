Dance Deewane 3: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla to grace the sets; Netizens share excitement on Twitter

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are among the most popular couples on television screens. The romantic chemistry in Bigg Boss 13 made everyone their fans. The duo had recently come to Bigg Boss OTT house on the weekend episode where they were seen interacting with the contestants. Now they will be soon seen in the dance reality show Dance Deewane.

The show is judged by actress Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh Yelande. The episode is a love special weekend episode in which the most adorable couple of television Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will be seen as special guests. The actress had shared a teaser on her social media as she shared the news of her coming to the show. Her fans were very excited and overjoyed to see her as a part of the show. Given below are some of the Twitter reactions.

One wrote, “This is what I call Super Stardom!! More power to you #ShehnaazGiII. Keep rocking like you always do!! @ishehnaaz_gill #ColorsTV #SidNaaz #DanceDeewane3”

Another wrote, “They are looking amazing Beautiful”

A user wrote, “And the pictures are here Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes From the sets of #DanceDeewaane3 jo bana dengi sabko deeeewaaanaaaa Shehnaaz & Sidharth will be Coming this weekend on Dance Deewane Stay tuned!@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians”

They also gave Shehnaaz names like 'Aasmani Pari' and 'Picture Perfect'. The fans are sending lots of love and appreciation for her look in the gorgeous blue gown.