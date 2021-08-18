Dance Deewane 3: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla share romantic moments on the stage

The upcoming weekend episode of Dance Deewane 3 is definitely unmissable due to its Love Special theme. The episode will be full of emotions, entertainment, and enjoyment as the contestants of the show will be giving excellent performances. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be setting the stage on fire with their romantic performance on the song Humma Humma.

It will be seen in the episode, that Bigg Boss 13 contestants and adorable couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will be gracing the show. They will be seated together on special judge seats, as the contestants will be performing in front of them. In the promo we can see that asks Shehnaaz who is her ideal guy, to which she blushed cutely and say that she like Sidharth Shukla.

Later there is also a special performance by them on the stage. Sidharth is seen holder Shehnaaz’s bangle and he asks her to come closer to take it. Everyone is seen going ‘aww’ on their romantic chemistry. The host asked judge Dharmesh to do the same scene, but it turns out to be a hilarious situation on the stage.

It is a must-watch episode for all the Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans, on this Love Special episode of Dance Deewane 3. There will be spectacular performances of the contestants as they portray different forms of love. Madhuri Dixit will be seen moved by the performance in which the contestant showed the love of a beggar for his dog.

