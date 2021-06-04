Dance Deewane 3: Sidharth Shukla looks dapper as he poses with Tushar Kalia & promotes Broken But Beautiful 3

Actor Sidharth Shukla recently made his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3. He was seen gracing the sets of Dance Deewane 3 to promote the show and choreographer-judge Tushar Kalia shared photos with him from the shoot.

Actor Sidharth Shukla is on cloud nine currently as his digital debut series Broken But Beautiful 3 is getting great reviews from the audience. Amid all the buzz about his show, the handsome actor graced the sets of Dance Deewane 3 and photos from sets went viral on social media. The dance reality show has , choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia as the judges and is quite a popular reality show on TV. As Sidharth came on the show, it was Tushar who shared photos with the actor and sent his fans into a frenzy.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tushar dropped two photos with Sidharth. In the photos, Sidharth is seen clad in a complete black formal look as he posed with Tushar. Tushar too is seen sporting a stylish formal look in a silky grey shirt with black pants. Sidharth is seen sporting a black shirt with matching trousers, shoes and undone white bow-tie. As Tushar posed with Sidharth, the two smiled and managed to get clicked in a picture perfect frame together.

Sharing the photos, Tushar teased fans and wrote, "On public demand Are you guys excited for this ??? Both styled by one and only @iamkenferns." Fans began pouring in love in the comments and expressed their excitement for the show. A fan wrote, "Handsome beautiful heroes." Another wrote, "Sooo much exited .. To see sidharth." Another wrote, "WoooHooo!! So much excited."

Meanwhile, Sidharth's stint as Agastya Rao in Broken But Beautiful 3 with Sonia Rathee as Rumi has been loved. He has managed to essay the role of a broken lover with perfection and fans have been praising him on social media. The show also stars Ehan Bhat, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles. The show is currently streaming on AltBalaji. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Sidharth grace Dancer Deewane 3 on the weekend episode.

