Dance Deewane 3: Sidharth Shukla, Madhuri Dixit shake a leg on Jackie Shroff popular song Tera Naam Liya

Sidharth Shukla will be gracing the Dance Deewane 3 set this week. He and Madhuri Dixit will recreate Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia’s Tera Naam Liya song magic.

The dance reality show always comes up with exciting dance formats which entertain the audience to the fullest. Every week, viewers see a celebrity as a guest who encourages the contestants a lot. And this week former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla will grace the stage. But before the episode will be aired, the promo has been released and also some behind-the-scenes videos have gone viral on social media. In one such video, viewers will see the actor creating special moments with the Bollywood actress.

The video shows Shukla dancing with Dixit on Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia starrer song Tera Naam Liya. The song is from the movie Ram Lakhan. Madhuri was also the lead actress of the film. In the video, she is seen wearing a red silk saree with earrings and a neckpiece studded with stones. The actor is wearing a black shirt and trousers with a pair of shiny black shoes. To complete his look, he also adds a white untied bow.

He captioned the video as ‘Watch #AgastyaRao this weekend on #Dancedeewane3.’ Shehnaaz Gill also dropped a comment saying ‘Wow’.

On the work front, he had made a debut on the OTT platform from the show Broken But Beautiful 3. The show has gained a positive response from the audience. It is a story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai and it shows how they are different from each other but could not stop from falling in love.

